MedPlus shares see best day since listing post Q4 beat - Stock back above IPO price

    By Ekta Batra  May 26, 2023 11:28:51 AM IST (Updated)

    MedPlus shares are back above their IPO price of Rs 796 courtesy of Friday's surge.

    Shares of MedPlus Health Services Ltd, a leading Indian pharmacy retail chain, surged more than 18 percent in trade on Friday after the company’s earnings for the quarter ended March 2023 beat estimates.

    The company's revenue jumped by 30 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,253 crore during the March quarter. This was 25 percent more than Axis Capital’s revenue estimate of Rs 1,203 crore.


    Operating income, or EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), grew by 25 percent to Rs 81.63 crore during the quarter from Rs 65.32 crore a year ago. The figure was higher than the estimate of Rs 71.2 crore. EBITDA margin fell 50 basis points from last year to 6.5 percent, but turned out to be better than the 6 percent estimate.

