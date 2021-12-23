MedPlus Health Services makes a strong debut, shares list at 31% premium over issue price

MedPlus Health Services made a strong debut in the secondary market on Thursday. The stock of Hyderabad-based MedPlus Health -- a pharmacy retailer -- shares began their journey on BSE at Rs 1,015 apiece, a premium of 27.5 percent over its issue price of Rs 796. On NSE, MedPlus shares listed at Rs 1,040 apiece, a premium of 30.7 percent.

The strong listing of MedPlus Health Services shares was in line with the trend seen in the grey market prior to the Dalal Street debut. MedPlus Health had commanded a grey market premium ( GMP ) of Rs 180 earlier on Thursday.

Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena, a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities, had expected MedPlus shares to list at a premium of 15-20 percent.

The MedPlus Health IPO was open for subscription between December 13 and December 15. The IPO saw an overall subscription of 52.6 times the shares on offer. Under the IPO, MedPlus shares were available for bidding in a price band of Rs 780-796.

The portions reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs) were booked 111.9 times and 85.3 times respectively. The quota reserved for retail investors saw a subscription of 5.2 times.