English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsMedico Remedies completes trial production of new ointment manufacturing plant in Palghar

Medico Remedies completes trial production of new ointment manufacturing plant in Palghar

Medico Remedies completes trial production of new ointment manufacturing plant in Palghar
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 13, 2023 8:19:48 PM IST (Published)

The new manufacturing facility measuring 15,000 square feet has been constructed adjacent to the existing plant which manufactures tablets and other medicines, the company said in an exchange filing

Medico Remedies Ltd on Saturday said the company has completed its trial production rounds at the newly established state-of-the-art ointment manufacturing plant at Palghar in Maharashtra.

Live Tv

Loading...

The new manufacturing facility, measuring 15,000 square feet, has been constructed adjacent to the existing plant which manufactures tablets and other medicines, the company said in an exchange filing
The facility will have the capacity to manufacture up to 3 million tubes monthly, it said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X