Medico Remedies completes trial production of new ointment manufacturing plant in Palghar

The new manufacturing facility measuring 15,000 square feet has been constructed adjacent to the existing plant which manufactures tablets and other medicines, the company said in an exchange filing

Medico Remedies Ltd on Saturday said the company has completed its trial production rounds at the newly established state-of-the-art ointment manufacturing plant at Palghar in Maharashtra.

Live Tv

Loading...

The new manufacturing facility, measuring 15,000 square feet, has been constructed adjacent to the existing plant which manufactures tablets and other medicines, the company said in an exchange filing

The facility will have the capacity to manufacture up to 3 million tubes monthly, it said.