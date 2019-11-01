Media stocks gain in trade; Dish TV surges 45% in 2 days

Shares of Dish TV rose 24 percent on Friday. The stock gained 16 percent on Thursday and has advanced 45 percent in just 2 days.

Post the 16 percent up move on Thursday, the exchange sought clarification from the company with reference to significant movement in price, in order to ensure that investors have the latest relevant information about the company and to inform the market so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded.

The company clarifies stating, "there is no information by the company, which in our opinion, needs to be reported to the stock exchange and which may have bearing on the stock price of the company."

Meanwhile, other media stocks were also up in trade on Friday. Zee Entertainment rose 6.7 percent, Zee Media added 5 percent, Network 18 and TV18 Broadcast gained 4 percent each, and Saregama India also advanced 4 percent.

At 10:24 am, the Nifty Media index traded with gains of over 3 percent as compared to a 0.1 percent rise in the benchmark Nifty50 index.