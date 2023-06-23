MCX to conduct mock trading session for new platform at 11 AM today: Exclusive

The company management during the conference call after the fourth quarter results had sounded confident of completing the transition to the new TCS software by the end of the first quarter of financial year 2024.
MCX is in the process of implementing a new commodity derivative platform as its tech platform deal with 63 Moons Technologies is expiring this month. 63 Moons Technologies provided exchange technology support and services to MCX.
The exchange had notified its stakeholders that it was going to conduct a mock trading session on June 22 to familiarise members with the new trading platform.
It, however, on Thursday notified that the mock trading session on 22 June 2023 from 5 PM to 11:30 PM stood cancelled. The exchange had earlier cancelled the mock trading session scheduled on June 19 between 2 PM and 10:30 PM.
The company management during the conference call after the fourth quarter results had sounded confident of completing the transition to the new TCS software by the end of the first quarter of financial year 2024. The company’s software costs increased by 29 percent in the March quarter of against a three-times jump in the December quarter.
Shares of MCX, which had declined as much as 6 percent during the early trading on Friday, have now recovered to trade with losses of 3 percent at Rs 1,572.75. The stock is still up 8 percent on a year-to-date basis.
