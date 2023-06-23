MCX to conduct mock trading session for new platform at 11 AM today: Exclusive

The company management during the conference call after the fourth quarter results had sounded confident of completing the transition to the new TCS software by the end of the first quarter of financial year 2024.

Leading commodity exchange, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX) is conducting mock trading sessions for its new platform between 11 - 11:30 AM today, the exchange confirmed to CNBC-TV18.

Live TV

Loading...

The exchange had cancelled the mock trading session for the new platform for unspecified reasons on Thursday for the second time in a week.