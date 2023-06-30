CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
MCX Share Price: Stock drops 12% on contract extension with 63 Moons, latter jumps to 52 week high

MCX Share Price: Stock drops 12% on contract extension with 63 Moons, latter jumps to 52-week high

MCX Share Price: Stock drops 12% on contract extension with 63 Moons, latter jumps to 52-week high
By Hormaz Fatakia  Jun 30, 2023 9:44:12 AM IST (Updated)

On Thursday, MCX extended the services contract with 63 Moons at a price of Rs 125 crore per quarter, compared to Rs 87 crore that it paid during the March quarter and Rs 67 crore that it paid in December.

Shares of MCX are locked in a lower circuit of 10 percent after it agreed to extend a software support services contract with 63 Moons at a much higher price compared to earlier.

On Thursday, the company informed that it has extended the services contract with 63 Moons at a price of Rs 125 crore per quarter, compared to Rs 87 crore that it paid during the March quarter and Rs 67 crore that it paid in December.
On the other hand shares of 63 Moons Technologies have risen as much as 16 percent on Friday to a 52-week high of Rs 250. The contract will be extended for a period of six months or two quarters.
