MCX India shares rise 8% on nearly 500% surge in Q1 net profit
Updated : July 17, 2019 11:05 AM IST
Shares of MCX India surged nearly 8 percent after the company reported a near 500 percent growth in net profit in Q1.
Net profit stood at Rs 43.70 crore in Q1 as against Rs 7.33 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago.
The company's total income increased 30 percent to Rs 110.84 crore in Q1 from Rs 85.43 crore YoY.
