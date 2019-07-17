#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Market

MCX India shares rise 8% on nearly 500% surge in Q1 net profit

Updated : July 17, 2019 11:05 AM IST

Shares of MCX India surged nearly 8 percent after the company reported a near 500 percent growth in net profit in Q1.
Net profit stood at Rs 43.70 crore in Q1 as against Rs 7.33 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago.
The company's total income increased 30 percent to Rs 110.84 crore in Q1 from Rs 85.43 crore YoY.
MCX India shares rise 8% on nearly 500% surge in Q1 net profit
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Expect robust earnings growth for cement sector in Q1, Shree Cement top pick: Edelweiss

Expect robust earnings growth for cement sector in Q1, Shree Cement top pick: Edelweiss

MCX India shares rise 8% on nearly 500% surge in Q1 net profit

MCX India shares rise 8% on nearly 500% surge in Q1 net profit

HDFC AMC shares surge nearly 7% on strong Q1 earnings

HDFC AMC shares surge nearly 7% on strong Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV