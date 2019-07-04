Market
McLeod Russell shares fall 5% after rating downgrades
Updated : July 04, 2019 12:43 PM IST
McLeod Russell’s share price fell 4.90 percent intraday after rating agency ICRA downgraded the credit rating for the long-term and short-term borrowing of the company.
ICRA has downgraded the ratings on the Rs 1,031.09 crore fund-based and non-fund bank facilities of McLeod Russell to ‘D’ from earlier “B-‘.
