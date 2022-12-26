MBL Infra gains on favourable order from Delhi HC in TCIL arbitration award case

The division bench of the High Court upheld the arbitration award against TCIL.

Shares of MBL Infrastructures gained over 4 percent on Monday as the company announced that the Delhi High Court has upheld the arbitration award against Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd.

The net amount receivable in terms of the arbitration award dated January 20, 2020, has been worked out as Rs 18.24 crore as of December 24, 2022, with further interest accruing at 12 percent per annum compounded with monthly rests till receipt of the amount, the company said in an exchange filing.

The division bench of the High Court upheld the arbitration award against TCIL in respect of the construction of 144 Type V and 24 Type VI Houses in the campus of Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Project at Khedar in Hisar District, Haryana.

MBL Infra is engaged in the execution of civil engineering projects of construction and O&M of roads and highways and other infrastructure projects across India.

MBL Infra has two operational BOT projects – The suratgarh-Bikaner National Highway Project (1 72.384 km) in Rajasthan and Waraseoni- Lalbarra Road (18.30 km) in the state of Madhya Pradesh.