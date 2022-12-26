English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

MBL Infra gains on favourable order from Delhi HC in TCIL arbitration award case

MBL Infra gains on favourable order from Delhi HC in TCIL arbitration award case

MBL Infra gains on favourable order from Delhi HC in TCIL arbitration award case
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 26, 2022 9:48:17 PM IST (Published)

The division bench of the High Court upheld the arbitration award against TCIL.

Shares of MBL Infrastructures gained over 4 percent on Monday as the company announced that the Delhi High Court has upheld the arbitration award against Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd.

Recommended Articles

View All
How Nothing went from a wannabe to something big in 2022

How Nothing went from a wannabe to something big in 2022

IST10 Min(s) Read

Year ender | The insurance behemoth LIC lists in 2022, now the hunt for growth continues

Year ender | The insurance behemoth LIC lists in 2022, now the hunt for growth continues

IST3 Min(s) Read

Pharma companies and their tryst with the USFDA import alerts in 2022

Pharma companies and their tryst with the USFDA import alerts in 2022

IST4 Min(s) Read

The Nifty 50 index is currently witnessing its worst December since 1994

The Nifty 50 index is currently witnessing its worst December since 1994

IST2 Min(s) Read

The net amount receivable in terms of the arbitration award dated January 20, 2020, has been worked out as Rs 18.24 crore as of December 24, 2022, with further interest accruing at 12 percent per annum compounded with monthly rests till receipt of the amount, the company said in an exchange filing.


The division bench of the High Court upheld the arbitration award against TCIL in respect of the construction of 144 Type V and 24 Type VI Houses in the campus of Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Project at Khedar in Hisar District, Haryana.

MBL Infra is engaged in the execution of civil engineering projects of construction and O&M of roads and highways and other infrastructure projects across India.

MBL Infra has two operational BOT projects – The suratgarh-Bikaner National Highway Project (1 72.384 km) in Rajasthan and Waraseoni- Lalbarra Road (18.30 km) in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Shares of MBL Infra ended 4.1 percent higher at Rs 20.10.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Digital streaming is complementary to all forms of entertainment, says expert

Next Article

Compuage shares end higher after order win to supply Bosch with CCTV surveillance solutions in India