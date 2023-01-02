MBL Infra shares surge the most in four months on order win worth Rs 20 crore

MBL Infra has two operational build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
MBL Infrastructure Ltd. gained 15 percent in intraday trade on Monday after the company secured a new order worth Rs 20.22 crore from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways through its wholly-owned subsidiary Suratgarh Bikaner Toll Road Company Pvt. Ltd.
The new order pertains to development and operation of Bikaner-Suratgarh Section of NH-62 in Rajasthan, which will be executed by MBL Infrastructure Ltd. on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.
Work for construction of a new bridge across the INGP main canal is supposed to be executed in the next 12 month. The company will start bidding for new projects immediately after working capital consortium documentation by banks in terms of resolution plan approved under IBC, 2016.
The company has two operational build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects --Suratgarh-Bikaner National Highway Project (72.384 kms) in Rajasthan and Waraseoni- Lalbarra Road (8.30 kms) in Madhya Pradesh.
Last month, a division bench of Delhi High Court upheld an arbitration award in favour of MBL Infrastructure. The arbitration award dated January 20,2020, against Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) was in respect of construction of 144 houses of type-V and 24 houses of type-VI in campus at Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Project at Khedar in Hisar District, Haryana. The total amount was Rs 18.24 crore as on December 24, 2022.
Shares of MBL Infra are trading 14.4 percent higher at Rs 23.85.
