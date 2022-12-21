Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders delivers Scorpene class submarine Vagir to Indian Navy 

Based in Mazagaon, Mumbai, PSU major MDL has the capacity to build 10 capital warships and 11 submarines simultaneously.

Buy / Sell Mazagon Dock share TRADE

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (MDL) has delivered the fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ to the Indian Navy. Mazagon Dock developed the submarine under Project P-75, subsequently commissioned into the Indian Navy as INS Vagir.

Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director of MDL, and Real Admiral C Raghuram, Chief Staff Officer (Tech), Western Naval Command, signed the acceptance document in the presence of Commanding Officer S Divakar and senior officials of MDL and the Navy.

Based in Mazagaon, Mumbai, PSU major MDL has the capacity to build 10 capital warships and 11 submarines simultaneously.

Vagir was launched on November 12, 2020, and has undergone comprehensive and rigorous tests and trials, for more than a year, to ensure delivery of a fully combat-worthy submarine, capable of operation in all modes and regimes of deployment.