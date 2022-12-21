Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders delivers Scorpene class submarine Vagir to Indian Navy 

Based in Mazagaon, Mumbai, PSU major MDL has the capacity to build 10 capital warships and 11 submarines simultaneously.
Buy / Sell Mazagon Dock share
Recommended ArticlesView All
Coach Soch | UK FTA: Brain drain is a worry as India push for easy visa for the skilled
IST5 Min(s) Read
Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult
IST2 Min(s) Read
Union territories top India's Social Progress Index 2022 list but Jharkhand and Bihar have a long way to go
IST4 Min(s) Read
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (MDL) has delivered the fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ to the Indian Navy. Mazagon Dock developed the submarine under Project P-75, subsequently commissioned into the Indian Navy as INS Vagir.
Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director of MDL, and Real Admiral C Raghuram, Chief Staff Officer (Tech), Western Naval Command, signed the acceptance document in the presence of Commanding Officer S Divakar and senior officials of MDL and the Navy.
Based in Mazagaon, Mumbai, PSU major MDL has the capacity to build 10 capital warships and 11 submarines simultaneously.
Vagir was launched on November 12, 2020, and has undergone comprehensive and rigorous tests and trials, for more than a year, to ensure delivery of a fully combat-worthy submarine, capable of operation in all modes and regimes of deployment.
Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. are trading 2.47 percent lower at Rs 857.