State-owned warship maker Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) by October-end. The company will make a formal announcement on Thursday. The government is likely to dilute its 10-15 percent stake in the company via the public offer which will help it raise Rs 700-800 crore.

Mazgaon Dock IPO likely by Oct-end *Govt may dilute 10-15% *Offer will help raise 700-800 cr -Mazgaon Dock (As of FY20) *Rev at Rs 5,566 cr *Profits at Rs 415 cr *Order book at ₹54,282 cr (As of June 2019)#sources@CNBCTV18News @CNBCTV18Live #IPO #market — Yash Jain (@YashJain88) September 4, 2020

The announcement comes after a slew of public offers by many companies such as Happiest Minds Technologies, Route Mobile, CAMS, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals and Angel Broking.

For the financial year ended March 2020, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reported a revenue of Rs 5,566 crore while its profit stood Rs 415 crore.

The public sector undertaking had filed draft papers with Sebi in August and had received the regulator’s go-ahead.

Earlier in August 2018, Mazagon had got the markets regulator's clearance to float an IPO but did not go ahead with the plan.

Mazagon Dock is a defence public sector undertaking shipyard under the Department of Defence Production, MoD. The company has maximum shipbuilding and submarine capacity of 40,000 DWT.