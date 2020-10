Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO was fully subscribed on its first day of the initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday. The public issue was subscribed 157.4 times by the end of the third day of bidding (October 1), thus managing to surpass recent listings like Happiest Minds Technologies and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals.

The company is likely to be listed on the exchanges on October 12.

The price band of the IPO is fixed its IPO price band at Rs 135-145. It is expecting to raise about Rs 413 crore at the lower price band and Rs 444 crore at the upper price band.

The unblocking of funds from ASBA account is likely to start around October 8 and the shares will be credited to the account of eligible investors by October 9. The status will only appear post allotment if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

On BSE:

1) Go to the website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name - "Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders".

3) Enter your application number and PAN card number

4) Click on the "Search" button

On the registrar website- Alankit Assignments

1) Go to the website: ipo.alankit.com

2) Select 'Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' in the dropdown menu

3) Check the box either on application number or depository ID/client ID or PAN (Permanent Account Number)

4) If you check the box "Application Number" then select application type (ASBA/NON-ASBA) in the dropdown and enter the application number.

5) Click on the "Search" button.

Incorporated in 1934, Mazagon Dock is a defence public sector undertaking shipyard under the Department of Defence Production, MoD. Mazagon Dock is primarily engaged in constructing and repairing warships and submarines for MoD and other types of vessels i.e. cargo ships, multipurpose support vessels, barges and border outposts, tugs, dredgers, water tankers, etc. for commercial clients.