May sees worst monthly FII outflow in more than two years

As of May 27, foreign institutional investors have net sold Indian shares worth Rs 53,791 crore so far this month. This is the biggest monthly outflow for the Street since March 2020.

May is on track to be the eighth month in a row of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) being net sellers of Indian shares, according to provisional exchange data.

As of May 29, the FII outflow — the difference between the value of shares sold and that of shares bought — for the month is the highest monthly outflow for Dalal Street since March 2020 — when India first imposed the full lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic.

FIIs have withdrawn a net Rs 53,791 crore from Indian equities so far this month as of May 29. Sustained selling by FIIs has been one of the main reasons behind Indian equity benchmarks' pause in a near one-sided liquidity driven rally to record highs. They have been net sellers since October 2021, when the Sensex and Nifty clocked the last of a series of record highs.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), however, have been net purchasing domestic stocks in some relief for investors.

“It's not that DIIs are doing something which is very unusual. It's just that we are continuously getting inflows. There has been a lot of domestic retail interest that is still continuing. As long as the money is coming in, which is for long term and based on asset allocation, I don't think there is a problem. And we are deploying that on a gradual basis," Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO-Equity at Kotak Mutual Fund, told CNBC-TV18.

In May so far, DIIs have net bought shares worth Rs 47,465.9 crore. In other words, domestic institutions have saved the market from deeper cuts.

The correction in the Indian market comes at a time when the RBI and other major central banks around the globe have lined up aggressive hikes in pandemic-era interest rates to tackle inflation.

MK Ventures Founder Madhu Kela told CNBC-TV18 that the FII outflow in his view is not necessarily an India-specific problem and part of a global meltdown.

"However, while there has been such a significant outflow from the secondary market, FIIs have put roughly Rs 1 lakh crore in the primary markets, which is in the offerings that have happened in the same time... Given there is a significant selling that has happened, FIIs, which used to be roughly 22.5 percent of the overall marketcap, have now fallen to below 20.5 percent,” he pointed out.

He also said that the market is far more resilient this time compared to the 2008 financial crisis period. "This time, while the outflows are significant, the market is only down 15-16 percent from the peak,” he said.

As of Friday, the Nifty50 has receded 12 percent from its all-time high, and many experts have warned of overheated valuations in the market.

Upadhyaya sees a silver lining even in the current turmoil on the Street.

"I f you look at India, from a 3-5-year perspective, clearly Indian earnings growth is likely to be in reasonable mid-teens. In line with that and if the valuations hold up, equities can still give you very handsome returns. That's what most retail investors are betting on,” he said.

