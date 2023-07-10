Max Ventures at 52-week high after NCLT approval for Max Estates merger, strong pre-sales

Max Ventures on Sunday announced that Max Estates has achieved pre-formal launch sales of over Rs 1,800 crore for its first luxury residentialproject located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Shares of Max Ventures and Industries rose more than 3 percent on Monday after the company announced that the Chandigarh bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved its merger with the Max group’s realty arm Max Estates.

Max Estates is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Max Ventures and Industries. Following the merger, Max Estates will be listed on the stock exchanges, the Max group had announced earlier in April.