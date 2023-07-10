CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsMax Ventures at 52 week high after NCLT approval for Max Estates merger, strong pre sales

Max Ventures at 52-week high after NCLT approval for Max Estates merger, strong pre-sales

Max Ventures at 52-week high after NCLT approval for Max Estates merger, strong pre-sales
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 10:52:37 AM IST (Published)

Max Ventures on Sunday announced that Max Estates has achieved pre-formal launch sales of over Rs 1,800 crore for its first luxury residentialproject located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Shares of Max Ventures and Industries rose more than 3 percent on Monday after the company announced that the Chandigarh bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved its merger with the Max group’s realty arm Max Estates.

Live TV

Loading...

Max Estates is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Max Ventures and Industries. Following the merger, Max Estates will be listed on the stock exchanges, the Max group had announced earlier in April.


The NCLT approved the merger scheme between the companies in an order passed on July 3. Max Estates, established in 2016 develops residential and commercial use properties.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X