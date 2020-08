Max Healthcare Institute Ltd made a strong debut on the stock exchange on Friday. The shares of the company got listed at Rs 106.45 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.

The listing follows a merger of the healthcare assets of Max India into Max Healthcare and demerger of the residual businesses of Max India into Advaita Allied Health Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Max India.

Max Healthcare Institute shares were listed in the list of T Group of Securities in on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days.