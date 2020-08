Shares of Max Financial Services jumped 14 percent to hit its 52-week high on Tuesday after private sector lender Axis Bank tweaked the deal terms of its proposed joint venture with the company. As per the new terms, Axis Bank will now acquire a 17 percent stake as against the 29 percent that was previously agreed upon. The stock rose as much as 13.9 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 626.45 per share on BSE. Meanwhile, Axis Bank rose 2 percent in intra-day deals.

"We'd like to inform you that following recent developments, Axis Bank now proposes to acquire 17.002 percent of the equity share capital of Max Life, resulting in total ownership of 18.0 percent post the transaction," Max Financial said in stock exchange filings.

"The parties have executed the definitive agreements. Axis Bank and Max Life will shortly approach the respective regulatory authorities with revised applications for their consideration and approval. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals," added the BSE filing.

This is the second time the terms of the deal are being revised due to regulatory scrutiny. In July, both companies have agreed to make some changes to the value creation options in their proposed life insurance deal.

On April 28, Axis Bank had announced the acquisition of a 29 percent stake in Max Life Insurance.

In the June quarter, the company reported over 235 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 182 crore on the back of a strong performance by its life insurance arm. It had posted a net profit of Rs 54.24 crore in the year-ago period.