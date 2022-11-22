Max Financial slumps to a 52-week low after 1.55% equity changes hands

Buyers and sellers of the transaction are not known yet.
Recommended ArticlesView All
WHO is bringing together 300 scientists from the world over to detect outbreaks and pandemics
IST3 Min(s) Read
India aims to reduce suicide mortality by 10% by 2030 — Here's how
IST2 Min(s) Read
View | 2023 will be the year of GST – the climate action one
IST4 Min(s) Read
Shares of Max Financial Services fell to a 52-week low on Tuesday after 1.55 percent of the company's equity exchanged hands in a single large trade.
53.45 lakh shares of the company were exchanged at Rs 649 apiece, according to data available. The transaction size was worth Rs 347 crore.
Buyers and sellers of the transaction are not known yet.
For the quarter that ended in September 2022, the life insurer reported a 30 percent growth in its net profit compared to last year, led by reduced tax expenses.
Consolidated revenue for the first half of the current financial year increased 12 percent year-on-year while net profit rose 56 percent from the first half of last year.
Shares of Max Financial Services recovered from the day's low but are still trading 1.5 percent lower at Rs 649.25. The stock has declined nearly 37 percent this year so far, and has underperformed most of its peers.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!