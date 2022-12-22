Homemarket newsstocks news

Max Financial promoter pares 1.7% stake via block deal of nearly Rs 400 crore

Max Financial promoter pares 1.7% stake via block deal of nearly Rs 400 crore

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 22, 2022 11:30:20 AM IST (Published)

Max Ventures Investment sold 58.85 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 679.2 apiece.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

IST2 Min(s) Read

Heavy home-rent inflation may push tenants to buy homes in 2023, says study

IST4 Min(s) Read

Phase 2 of wedding season likely to be very strong, says CAIT

IST2 Min(s) Read

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Max Financial Services

Previous Article

Reliance Retail strengthens new commerce business with Rs 2,850 crore METRO Cash & Carry acquisition

Next Article

Talbros Automotive Components JV secures multi-year order worth Rs 150 crore for rubber hoses