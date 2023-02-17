Max Estates to develop 2.4 million square feet of residential space in Gurugram

Shares of Max Ventures & Industries Ltd ended at Rs 137.95, up by Rs 4.45, or 3.33 percent on the BSE.

Max Ventures & Industries Ltd (MaxVIL), a holding company of Max Group, on Friday said its real estate arm, Max Estates has entered the residential real estate market in Gurugram through a joint development agreement.

According to the exchange filing, MaxVIL said the plot has a development potential of 2.4 million square feet and a gross development value in excess of Rs 3,200 crore.

The land parcel measures 11.8 acres and is located in Sector 36A, Gurugram, with direct access from the Dwarka Expressway.

The site is also strategically located at the confluence of the expressway, Central Peripheral Road (CPR), and planned Metro Corridor, by virtue of which, this site has excellent connectivity to central and secondary business districts of Gurugram such as Cyber City, Golf Course Road and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), the company said.

Following the successful implementation of its WorkWell philosophy in its commercial assets, Max Estates will look to implement its LiveWell philosophy here, which focuses on the holistic well-being of its residents across all age groups, it said.

Max Estates will be developing the region’s first inter-generational community. After successful commercial developments in Delhi and Noida, Max Estates expanded its footprint to the residential development space in Noida as well as announced a commercial development in Gurugram, the company added.

Sahil Vachani, MD and CEO of Max Ventures & Industries said with this acquisition, the company will be ending FY2023 with a real estate portfolio of 8 million square feet, which is well diversified in terms of geographical footprint across Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram as well as between residential and commercial assets.