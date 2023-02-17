English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsMax Estates to develop 2.4 million square feet of residential space in Gurugram

Max Estates to develop 2.4 million square feet of residential space in Gurugram

Max Estates to develop 2.4 million square feet of residential space in Gurugram
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Feb 17, 2023 4:07:47 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Max Ventures & Industries Ltd ended at Rs 137.95, up by Rs 4.45, or 3.33 percent on the BSE.

Max Ventures & Industries Ltd (MaxVIL), a holding company of Max Group, on Friday said its real estate arm, Max Estates has entered the residential real estate market in Gurugram through a joint development agreement.

Recommended Articles

View All
Flexi cap funds — Here's what makes it right for every season

Flexi cap funds — Here's what makes it right for every season

Feb 17, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Tax 'survey' at BBC — here's why IT sleuths examine international transactions among group companies

Tax 'survey' at BBC — here's why IT sleuths examine international transactions among group companies

Feb 17, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Are women breaking the startup glass ceiling in India — what this report found

Are women breaking the startup glass ceiling in India — what this report found

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Freshers most wanted as hiring intent in India rises — skills and sectors to look out for

Freshers most wanted as hiring intent in India rises — skills and sectors to look out for

Feb 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


According to the exchange filing, MaxVIL said the plot has a development potential of 2.4 million square feet and a gross development value in excess of Rs 3,200 crore.
The land parcel measures 11.8 acres and is located in Sector 36A, Gurugram, with direct access from the Dwarka Expressway.
Also Read: Sobha enters Hyderabad market to tap growing real estate demand
The site is also strategically located at the confluence of the expressway, Central Peripheral Road (CPR), and planned Metro Corridor, by virtue of which, this site has excellent connectivity to central and secondary business districts of Gurugram such as Cyber City, Golf Course Road and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), the company said.
Following the successful implementation of its WorkWell philosophy in its commercial assets, Max Estates will look to implement its LiveWell philosophy here, which focuses on the holistic well-being of its residents across all age groups, it said.
Max Estates will be developing the region’s first inter-generational community. After successful commercial developments in Delhi and Noida, Max Estates expanded its footprint to the residential development space in Noida as well as announced a commercial development in Gurugram, the company added.
Also Read: Godrej Properties buys Raj Kapoor's bungalow in Chembur to turn it into a premium residential project
Sahil Vachani, MD and CEO of Max Ventures & Industries said with this acquisition, the company will be ending FY2023 with a real estate portfolio of 8 million square feet, which is well diversified in terms of geographical footprint across Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram as well as between residential and commercial assets.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Gurugram

Next Article

Twitter shuts Delhi and Mumbai offices, only three employees left in India team

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X