Mastek appoints Vijay Iyer as President of Americas to drive growth in US market

Digital engineering and cloud transformation services provider Mastek has appointed Vijay Iyer as President of the Americas region as the company looks to drive growth from account mining and large deals.

Vijay Iyer, who was previously working at Persistent Systems, is currently the Senior Vice President of Digital Transformation Consulting and Large Deals Business at Mastek. In his new role Iyer will be based and operate out of the United States. He succeeds Umang Nahata.

Mastek in an exchange filing stated that Vijay Iyer will be driving the entire Americas business P&L leveraging the company’s differentiated portfolio of offerings in Cloud, Enterprise IT and Digital Engineering and Experience.

Mastek looks to accelerate growth from account mining, large deals and focused vertical go-to-market motions in Healthcare, Manufacturing and Tech, and Retail/Consumer industries in the US market.

The company also stated that as part of the previously announced role of Prameela Kalive as COO, the Oracle global delivery is completely integrated in the last 12 months and now operates as part of One Mastek aligned to each of the regional P&L units: Americas, UK and Europe, and AMEA.

Mastek reported consolidated revenue of Rs 658.66 crore for the December quarter compared to Rs 551.91 crore in the year-ago period. The North America region accounted for Rs 183.28 crore of revenue.

Credit rating agency ICRA on Thursday reaffirmed the long-term rating of AA- with a stable outlook on various bank facilities of the company.

Mastek is a turnkey digital engineering and cloud transformation partner that delivers solutions for clients in healthcare and life sciences, retail, manufacturing and financial services in the public sector.

Shares of Mastek ended 0.6 percent higher at Rs 1,680.20.