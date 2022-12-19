English
Mastek announces investment in SaaS platform VolteoEdge, focus on $200 billion market space

Mastek announces investment in SaaS platform VolteoEdge, focus on $200 billion market space

Mastek announces investment in SaaS platform VolteoEdge, focus on $200 billion market space
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 6:07:24 PM IST (Published)

The partnership will enable both firms to help customers in the data-driven 'Connected Enterprise' space and open new revenue streams.

Mastek, a digital engineering and cloud transformation service provider, has announced a strategic investment in Volteo Edge, a SaaS platform.


This move is a  part of Mastek's focus on data, AI, and IoT technologies to empower its customers in a connected economy. The connected enterprise space is projected to reach a $200 billion market size by the next financial year. The integrated services are expected to boost Mastek’s presence in the emerging connected enterprise market and open new revenue streams.

Also Read: Mastek to implement Oracle Cloud Solutions for UK's Alternative Parcels Company

A collaboration between Intel and ServiceNow, Volteo Edge delivers Edge-as-a-Service or Edge-to-Service (E2S) across manufacturing, healthcare, retail, infrastructure, and oil and gas sectors.

The companies intend to streamline integration between Edge intelligence and ServiceNow platforms and siloed process flows into a single platform to improve customers’ operational efficiency to maximise incident response reaction time and deliver real-time insights.

Shares of Mastek ended 0.89 percent higher at Rs 1,779 on Monday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
