Mastek announces investment in SaaS platform VolteoEdge, focus on $200 billion market space

The partnership will enable both firms to help customers in the data-driven 'Connected Enterprise' space and open new revenue streams.
Buy / Sell Mastek share
Recommended ArticlesView All
Besides Messi and Mbappe, these names deserve a shout out for their FIFA World Cup 2022 performance
IST5 Min(s) Read
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India
IST5 Min(s) Read
Mastek, a digital engineering and cloud transformation service provider, has announced a strategic investment in Volteo Edge, a SaaS platform.
This move is a part of Mastek's focus on data, AI, and IoT technologies to empower its customers in a connected economy. The connected enterprise space is projected to reach a $200 billion market size by the next financial year. The integrated services are expected to boost Mastek’s presence in the emerging connected enterprise market and open new revenue streams.
A collaboration between Intel and ServiceNow, Volteo Edge delivers Edge-as-a-Service or Edge-to-Service (E2S) across manufacturing, healthcare, retail, infrastructure, and oil and gas sectors.
The companies intend to streamline integration between Edge intelligence and ServiceNow platforms and siloed process flows into a single platform to improve customers’ operational efficiency to maximise incident response reaction time and deliver real-time insights.
Shares of Mastek ended 0.89 percent higher at Rs 1,779 on Monday.