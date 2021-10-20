Mastek sinks 15% post Q2 results; attrition a concern for industry, says management

Shares of Mastek slumped as much as 15 percent on Wednesday after the company’s Q2 results for the current financial year disappointed the Street. At 12:96 IST, the stock was down 12.3 percent at Rs 2,992.10 on the BSE.

The stock opened with a gap down of nearly six percent and has fallen after three days of consecutive gains.

The technology company’s consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 533.93 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to Rs 516.47 crore in the previous quarter.

In constant currency terms, revenue grew by 3.9 percent on quarter.

Revenue from the UK and Europe operations - which contribute the most to total revenue - witnessed a fall on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Meanwhile, Mastek ’s consolidated net profit in the reporting quarter grew merely 1.6 percent sequentially to Rs 81.5 crore.

Further, the management highlighting attrition as a concern also weighed on the stock.

“As far as attrition itself is concerned, our HR team is running about seven different initiatives, six of them will get executed in the current quarter. Everything from learning and development, skill transformation to how do we improve the employee experience with Mastek, and a couple of other strategic things are being planned, which hopefully will mitigate some of the attrition. It is still a big challenge in the industry and we will continue to focus both on training, reskilling as well as improving the employee experience,” Chandrana explained.

New accounts added during Q2:

Mastek added 45 new clients in Q2 of FY22. The total client count as of September 30, 2021, was 649 (last 12 months) as compared to 651 (last 12 months) in Q1FY22.

12-month order backlog:

The 12-month order backlog was Rs 1,154.3 crore as of September 30, 2021. As compared to Rs 940.5 crore a year ago, it reflects a growth of 22.7 percent in rupee terms and 18.8 pecrent in constant currency terms on-year basis, and Rs 1,177.7 crore in Q1 of FY22 representing degrowth of 2 percent in rupee terms and flat in constant currency on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company said.