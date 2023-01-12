Mastek bags deal from Saudi Arabian hospital for modernisation of health services

The partnership will allow Mastek to mark itself as the first implementation partner of its kind in Saudi Arabia.

Mastek will help the client standardize costing methodology, streamline decision-making for better healthcare services planning and provide uniform reporting across all the facilities, according to a filing to the stock exchanges.

"Modernising the client's healthcare digital core to meet new case-mix standards is the first of its kind in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia region. This further strengthens Mastek's position in the healthcare industry," the company said.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has chosen Mastek for the transformative exercise due to its expertise in the healthcare vertical, coupled with its digital engineering and cloud capabilities, a vast partner network, and a long-term relationship, the filing said.

Mastek has been associated with KFSH&RC for more than 15 years. Mastek is a turnkey digital engineering and cloud transformation partner that delivers solutions and business outcomes for clients in healthcare and life sciences, retail, manufacturing, financial services and government/public sector, among others.