Mastek shares gain most in 11 months after strong earnings led by core UK, Europe business

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 20, 2023 12:46:10 PM IST (Published)

Mastek posted a 22 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue from operations at Rs 709.2 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 581.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of IT firm Mastek surged 14 percent in intraday trade on Thursday after the company reported strong growth in revenue and operating profit in the March quarter.

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations grew 7.7 percent from Rs 658.7 crore in the December quarter due to "strong in-quarter execution and demand for digital engineering, experience, and cloud transformation services".

The IT services major’s operating EBITDA grew by 4 percent YoY to Rs 125.5 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 120.7 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, operating EBITDA climbed 10.4 percent from the December quarter.

However, the small-cap company's net profit declined by 18 percent to Rs 72.6 crore in the March quarter from Rs 88.2 crore in the same quarter in the preceding fiscal. Sequentially, it climbed 8.2 percent from Rs 67.1 crore in the December quarter.

The company's order backlog was at  Rs 1,794.1 crore as on March quarter as compared to Rs 1,705.8 crore in the September quarter, reflecting a growth of 5.2 percent.

Also, the IT firm's board of directors proposed a final dividend of 240 percent, Rs 12 per share on the face value of Rs 5 per share, at its meeting.

For the entire fiscal, the company's revenue from operations went up 17.4 percent YoY to Rs 2,563.4 crore and net profit declined by 7 percent YoY to Rs 310.3 crore in FY23.

Shares of Mastek are trading 13.47 percent higher at Rs 1,801.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
