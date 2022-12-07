Homemarket newsstocks news

Mastek to implement Oracle Cloud Solutions for UK's Alternative Parcels Company

Dec 7, 2022

Digital engineering firm Mastek on Wednesday announced the successful implementation of Oracle Cloud Solutions for the United Kingdom’s Alternative Parcels Company (APC).  The move has helped APC to streamline its back-office operations.


The company said that APC streamlined and integrated multiple products and platforms across its internal departments as a part of its transformation project.

According to the company, the client was using disparate systems for HR, finance, procurement, and sales functions leading to inefficiency, delays, and difficulty in decision-making.

Mastek added that it implemented Oracle Cloud-based payroll solutions, which will enable the client to get a "unified back-end operation with efficient process workflows, upgraded compliance and regulation as well as an enhanced user experience for its employees".

Moreover, Mastek’s Value-Based Analytics dashboard would give a comprehensive view of the data to the executive and leadership team.

Mastek is a digital engineering and cloud transformation company. It has been delivering cloud-based applications to over 1,300 customers across the globe.

APC is the UK’s largest independent parcel delivery network with more than 100 entrepreneurial delivery and collection specialists.

Shares of Mastek Ltd. are trading 0.30 percent lower at Rs 1,789.25.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
