Mastek has surged 20% in last three sessions. Here's why

Updated : December 17, 2019 12:40 PM IST

At 11.39 am, Mastek stock quoted at Rs 428.60 per share, up 2.57 percent, on the BSE.
So far this year, Mastek shares have corrected by 4.5 percent.
Mastek's return in the last month is positive with the scrip surging 34 percent.
