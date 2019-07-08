In association with
Maruti Suzuki cuts production; shares hit 2-year low

Updated : July 08, 2019 02:28 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki's shares dived nearly 6 percent on Monday hitting a 2-year low after the company informed the bourses that it has cut vehicle production for the fifth consecutive month.
The auto major has slashed the production volume for mini cars (Alto, Old and New Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire) by 48 percent to 15,087 units in 2019 as against 29,131 units in 2018. 
The mid-size segment (Ciaz) has received a production cut of 46 percent to 2,543 units this year compared to 4,701 units built last year.
cnbc two logos
