Auto
Maruti Suzuki cuts production; shares hit 2-year low
Updated : July 08, 2019 02:28 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki's shares dived nearly 6 percent on Monday hitting a 2-year low after the company informed the bourses that it has cut vehicle production for the fifth consecutive month.
The auto major has slashed the production volume for mini cars (Alto, Old and New Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire) by 48 percent to 15,087 units in 2019 as against 29,131 units in 2018.
The mid-size segment (Ciaz) has received a production cut of 46 percent to 2,543 units this year compared to 4,701 units built last year.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more