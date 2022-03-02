Maruti Suzuki worst Nifty performer, Bajaj Auto shares fall 5%, M&M jumps 2% on February sales

Shares of auto majors including Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Hero MotoCorp were in the red on Wednesday, a day after the companies posted a mixed bag of sales for the month of February.

Even as five out of 10 auto companies were trading in the green territory, the sectoral gauge Nifty Auto declined 2 percent in intraday trade.

Among major auto manufacturers, shares of only Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), which posted almost a 90 percent jump in February sales on a year-on-year basis, gained 2.5 percent in intraday trade. The stock was trading 1.68 percent higher at Rs 804.15 on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

M&M’s total sales increased by 89 percent to 54,455 units in February against 28,777 units the same month last year. The Mumbai-based auto major's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market rose by 80 percent to 27,663 units and commercial vehicle sales increased to 23,978 units in February.

Hero Moto posted a sharp fall in sales due to weak rural demand, high ownership cost, and rise in fuel prices. Its total sales were down 29 percent YoY at 3.58 lakh. The two-wheeler maker’s shares witnessed profit booking post the announcement. The stock dropped 3.5 percent to an intraday low of Rs 2,444.45 and was trading at Rs 2,459.10, down 3 percent from its previous close.

Bajaj Auto’s stock corrected as much as 5.5 percent in intraday trade following the lowest sales the previous month since May 2021. The automaker’s total sales were down 16 percent YoY at 3.16 lakh and domestic sales slipped 32 percent YoY to 1.12 lakh units.

The management of the company, whose shares were trading 3.6 percent lower at Rs 3,405.75 at the time of writing, said the two-wheeler Industry has declined 13-15 percent YoY in February. The sector is facing a 15-20 percent shortfall in the premium segment due to semi-conductor shortage , it said, adding that tractor sales are under pressure.

The retail weakness is certainly continuing and while the numbers for the industry are just rolling in, we are estimating that the industry is again in for a decline of about 13-15 percent over the last February. Q3 January and February are very similar. They're in double-digit decline at an industry level,” Rakesh Sharma, ED at Bajaj Auto said.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki shares that plunged more than 4.5 percent during the session were the first performer in the Nifty pack. The stock of India’s largest carmaker was trading at Rs 7,936.95, down 4.54 percent from its previous close, on NSE at the time of writing.

The downtrend in the stock came despite Maruti Suzuki reporting a rise in sales for the 5th consecutive month. However, the total sales were flat at 1,64,056 units. The company’s domestic sales were down 8.4 percent YoY at 1.4 lakh. Maruti Suzuki said its bookings were strong at 2.6 lakh units during the month whereas export sales were at a record high.

Following muted February sales, Shashank Srivastava, ED- Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, said, “It's true that we are around 45 percent of the market now as against 47.7 percent last year. So, there is a decline. Having said that, if you look at the Maruti’s market share, the last five years in the non-SUV sector, it has been going up, so it was about 57 percent five years back, today in this year, so far it is 66 percent. SUV segment is a place where Maruti needs to work on and we do hope to enhance our portfolio coming forward so that we can achieve our overall market share objectives.”

Even as Tata Motors recorded strong sales rising 27 percent YoY at 73,875 units, the company’s stock was in the red territory. The shares declined almost 2 percent intraday and were trading 0.41 percent lower at Rs 452.20 on NSE.

Brokerage firm CLSA said auto registrations were weak in the two-wheelers, PVs and tractors segments. Registrations increased YoY in CVs and three-wheelers due to low base effect, it said.

According to the brokerage firm, PV sales are showing signs of recovery on improved demand and robust bookings, however, geopolitical tensions in Russia-Ukraine may add to supply chain challenges in the short term.

CLSA expects an estimated month-on-month rise of 2 percent for PVs, 1 percent for CVs, and a decline of 7 percent for tractors and 4 percent for two-wheelers.

Factors including raw material inflation and semiconductor supply worries are again beginning to raise concerns, said, Amit Khurana, Head-Equities, Dolat Capital Market.

However, valuations are turning more attractive and if there is a volume uptick, the demand is not an issue and therefore once the supply issues get resolved, Maruti Suzuki could be one of the stocks that we would look out for in four-wheelers in India.

“As of now we have more liking – in the CV space in particular – for Ashok Leyland at these prices. We believe that most of the negatives are well captured and therefore we prefer that,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Meanwhile, Vinit Sambre, head of equities at DSP Investment Managers said, the pressure is mounting from all sides—geopolitical issues, the macro turning adverse and softening demand due to higher inflation and other issues.

“We are taking the pain right now, but as some of the changes in the economy do happen and the outlook improves, the demand has to improve. We were looking at data for auto since 1975 and this kind of fall never happened in the history and it has been four years of slow environment for the auto sector,” he told CNBC-TV18.