The country’s largest passenger vehicle maker Maruti Suzuki India reported a total sales growth of 20.2 percent at 160,226 units in December 2020 as compared to 133,296 units in December 2019. The company’s sales beat CNBC-TV18's estimates of 1.50 lakh units.

Total sales included domestic sales of 146,480 units and 3,808 units for other OEMs.

Maruti Suzuki’s exports jumped 31.4 percent to 9,938 units in December 2020 as against 7,561 units in December 2019.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales during the month rose 14.6 percent to 140,754 units versus 122,784 units, YoY. This was led by a 14.5 percent increase in mini and compact segment cars.

The sales of Maruti Suzuki’s mid-size car Ciaz declined 28.9 percent YoY to 1,270 units during the month under review. Meanwhile, the company sold 5,726 units of its Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Super Carry in December 2020 as compared to 1,591 units in December 2019, a growth of more than 259 percent.