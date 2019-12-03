Auto
Maruti Suzuki to hike prices across models in January
Updated : December 03, 2019 11:58 AM IST
"It has become imperative for the Company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase across various models in January 2020,” Maruti Suzuki said.
Maruti Suzuki India had reported a nearly 2 percent drop in sales of its vehicles.
