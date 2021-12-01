Maruti Suzuki shares gain 2%; analysts upbeat despite negative news flow

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India gained over two percent on the BSE on Wednesday along with the overall broader market and benchmark indices opening higher.

Investors seemed to have looked past the automobile major's warning that the semiconductor shortage might weigh on production in December. Despite the negative news flow, analysts are upbeat about the company's prospects, thereby aiding gains in the stock.

“Owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of December’21 in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki MotorGujarat Private Limited (SMG) in Gujarat,” Maruti Suzuki said in a press release.

“Though the situation is quite dynamic, it is currently estimated that the total vehicle production volume across both locations could be around 80-85 percent of normal production,” the auto major added.

Goldman Sachs said that the December production guidance indicates a flattish trend on a month-on-month basis.

The brokerage firm also cautioned that the semiconductor supplies could still take some more time to normalise fully. However, Goldman Sachs has maintained its ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 9,000.

Meanwhile, BofA noted that the demand for passenger vehicles is steady but the easing of supply-side pressure is not broad-based across original equipment manufacturers. It noted that Maruti Suzuki has fared relatively better than the industry on dispatches in November.

BofA’s preferred picks post the recent correction are Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki.

At 9:18 am, shares of Maruti Suzuki were up 1.9 percent at Rs 7,218.1 on the BSE.