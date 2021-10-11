Maruti Suzuki rises over 5% after company plans to expand mobile services vans

Shares of Maruti Suzuki surged nearly 5 percent on Monday. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company's shares rose as much as 5.14 percent to an intraday high of Rs 7,808 apiece.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company's shares advanced to Rs 7,814.80 apiece intraday, up 5.17 percent.

At 10:41 am, Maruti Suzuki shares traded 3.08 percent higher at Rs 7654.60 apiece on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex index was 0.46 percent up at that time.

This development is likely on the back of the largest carmaker increasing the number of its mobile service vans to over 300 by the end of this fiscal. The new move is being made under its Service on Wheels initiative, according to a senior company official. Driven by 'Maruti Suzuki Service on Wheels' and steps taken at its workshops, including digitisation and safety and hygiene measures, the company's vehicle servicing business has been able to do better in the second quarter than what it did in the comparable period of 2019-20, before the pandemic hit.

"Maruti service bounced back very quickly after the COVID-19 . Our service on wheels has become a huge hit. The customers today are preferring that," MSIL Senior Executive Director, Service, Partho Banerjee told PTI.

Earlier the company was doing only free servicing of vehicles at the doorsteps of customers as paid services required lifting on the vehicle. The company then addressed the issue by coming up with the concept mobile service on the Super Carry (the company's light commercial vehicle) platform, he added.

-With PTI inputs