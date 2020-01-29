Maruti Suzuki Q3 misses analyst estimates. Should you buy, sell or hold?
Updated : January 29, 2020 12:27 PM IST
India's largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki's Q3 earnings missed analyst estimates, with its net profit rising only 5.1 percent at Rs 1,565 crore against Rs 1,489.3 crore in the same period last year.
Morgan Stanley was 'overweight', Kotak Institutional Equities had a 'sell' rating, and Jefferies maintained a 'hold' call on the Maruti Suzuki stock.
Market reaction to its result also remained muted with the scrip adding about 2 percent in morning deals before turning flat.
