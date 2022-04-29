Maruti Suzuki profit and margin exceed Street estimates but stock falls amid broad sell-off

Maruti Suzuki on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 1,838.9 crore for the January-March period, up 57.7 percent on a year-on-year basis, exceeding Street estimates. The Maruti Suzuki stock, however, fell amid a broad last hour sell-off in the market.

Revenue of the carmaker rose 11.3 percent to Rs 26,740 crore compared with the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) improved to Rs 2,427 crore from Rs 1,991 crore a year ago.

Both bottomline and margin came in ahead of analysts' expectations.

The auto major's sales volume came in at 4.89 lakh units in the three-month period, as against 4.92 lakh units in the year-ago period, according to the filing.

Maruti Suzuki shares ended lower by Rs 155.2 or two percent at Rs 7,732.8 apiece on the BSE, having fallen as much as 3.3 percent during the session.

The company said adverse commodity prices impacted its margin negatively.

Maruti Suzuki's board approved a final dividend of Rs 60 per share for the year ended March 2022.