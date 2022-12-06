Maruti Suzuki to recall over 9,000 vehicles of Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga and two other models over seatbelt flaw

The models that are said to be recalled include Ciaz, Breeza, Ertriga, XL6 and Grand Vitara.

Buy / Sell Maruti Suzuki share TRADE

India's largest passenger car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India will recall over 9,000 cars manufactured in November due to a possible fault in the seatbelts.

The models that are said to be recalled include Ciaz, Breeza, Ertriga, XL6 and Grand Vitara. The vehicles were manufactured between November 2-28.

Maruti Suzuki says that it suspects a possible defect in one of the child parts of shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts, which in a rare case, may lead to seat belt disassembly.

Maruti Suzuki will contact these vehicle owners for a free inspection of the cars and get the faulty parts replaced at its authorised workshops.

India has mandated automakers to comply with stricter fuel efficiency norms from April 2023, aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

"While the company makes the maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase," said the carmaker in a statement, adding that the hike would vary across models.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India are trading 1 percent lower at Rs 8,706.