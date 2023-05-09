Maruti Suzuki marks its longest winning streak ever

The latest rally in Maruti shares has also increased its weight on the Nifty50 index to 1.6 percent from 1.4 percent at the beginning of the month. On Tuesday, Maruti shares added another 0.40 percent to end the session at Rs 9,111.55 on NSE.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) surged for the 10th straight session on Tuesday, marking its longest winning streak since the company went public in July 2003. The car maker's stock has gained as much as 7.6 percent during the rally that began on April 25. The benchmark Nifty gained nearly three percent during the same period.

Ever since the company debuted on the bourses, there have been four rallies of nine days and no longer ones, data compiled from Bloomberg showed.

The latest rally in Maruti shares has also increased its weight on the Nifty50 index to 1.6 percent from 1.4 percent at the beginning of the month. On Tuesday, Maruti shares added another 0.40 percent to end the session at Rs 9,111.55 on NSE.

The stock is currently trading at about nine percent away from its record high, that it touched in December 2017. The company has added almost Rs 20,000 crore to its market capitalisation over the last ten sessions. As of Tuesday's close, the largest automaker had a market capitalisation of Rs 2.75 lakh crore.

Date Cumulative Return (%) 25-04-2023 0.0 26-04-2023 0.5 27-04-2023 0.9 28-04-2023 1.5 02-05-2023 3.7 03-05-2023 3.9 04-05-2023 4.0 05-05-2023 5.7 08-05-2023 7.2 09-05-2023 7.6

Maruti, which has been grappling with the semi-conductor shortage, reported a fairly in-line set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2023. The management expects some easing in semiconductor shortages by the second half of FY24.

However, with the launch of a new sports utility vehicle, analysts expect marginal improvement in market share in the coming years as it witnesses improvement in order booking, driven by the new models Jimny and Fronx.

Analysts at J.P. Morgan foresee modest market-share improvement for the car maker in the coming quarters. "We expect Maruti's market share could increase from 41.3 percent in FY23 to 43 percent in the coming quarters as its recent SUV launches ramp up," the foreign brokerage wrote in an investor note.

Of the 49 analysts, who track the Maruti stock on Bloomberg, 76 percent have a "Buy" rating on the stock. While seven suggest "Holds", five have "Sells" recommendations on the stock.