Maruti Suzuki marks its longest winning streak ever

The latest rally in Maruti shares has also increased its weight on the Nifty50 index to 1.6 percent from 1.4 percent at the beginning of the month. On Tuesday, Maruti shares added another 0.40 percent to end the session at Rs 9,111.55 on NSE.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) surged for the 10th straight session on Tuesday, marking its longest winning streak since the company went public in July 2003. The car maker's stock has gained as much as 7.6 percent during the rally that began on April 25. The benchmark Nifty gained nearly three percent during the same period.

Live Tv

Loading...

Ever since the company debuted on the bourses, there have been four rallies of nine days and no longer ones, data compiled from Bloomberg showed.

The latest rally in Maruti shares has also increased its weight on the Nifty50 index to 1.6 percent from 1.4 percent at the beginning of the month. On Tuesday, Maruti shares added another 0.40 percent to end the session at Rs 9,111.55 on NSE.