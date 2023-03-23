Maruti Suzuki shares may jump 33% for these reasons, according to Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs highlighted Maruti's partnership with Toyota for hybrid and electric vehicle platforms as a key positive for the stock.
Strong demand for its affordable SUVs can generate a potential upside of 33 percent in Maruti Suzuki's stock, according to brokerage firm Goldman Sachs.
The firm maintained its buy rating on India's largest passenger-car maker with a price target of Rs 11,000.
Dealer checks carried out by Goldman indicated longer waiting periods for Maruti's affordable SUVs, implying a strong demand for its models.
Among other key positives for the stock, Goldman Sachs highlighted Maruti's partnership with Toyota for hybrid and electric vehicle platforms and the customer response to Maruti's five-door SUV - Jimny & crossover coupe Fronx.
However, the brokerage also highlights Maruti's late entry in the EV space, behind Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, and the ability to make an impact in the SUV market with subsequent launches as some key downside risks as well.
Further drags on the share price could be potential price hikes to make up for increased safety regulations, and in case the government mandates six airbags instead of two, which can impact affordability.
Maruti Suzuki increased the prices of its compact urban car Ignis by up to Rs 27,000 ex-showroom in Delhi last month to make up for additional safety measures like electronic safety programme and hill hold assist.
Prices were also hiked in January by 1.1 percent across all car models. Maruti also announced that it will export Jimny and Fronx to international markets, including Australia.
Last week, Maruti Suzuki on Friday launched the new variant of its sport utility vehicle (SUV) Brezza with S-CNG technology to further strengthen its CNG offerings in the country.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India are trading 0.7 percent higher at Rs 8,309.40.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
