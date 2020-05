The share price of Maruti Suzuki rose 3 percent on Tuesday after the company announced that it has delivered over 5,000 cars in the past few days.

On the NSE, Maruti Suzuki's stock price rose as much as 3 percent to Rs 4,868 per share. At 9:36, the stock gave up some marginal gains to trade 1.46 percent higher at Rs 4,790.

The company in its filing to the exchanges said, "We have put in place comprehensive standard operating procedures (SoPs) for dealerships across the country. With the SoPs in place over 1,350 Maruti Suzuki showrooms and over 300 True Value outlets are operational post lockdown 4."

It also added that the showrooms are following strict social distancing, hygiene and sanitation norms. Customers can book any car, choose accessories digitally and get a doorstep delivery, it said.

The filing also mentioned that the remaining showrooms would open in due course if they are not in containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines.