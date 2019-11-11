Auto
Maruti Suzuki cuts production for 9th month in a row
Updated : November 11, 2019 07:09 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reduced its production by 20.7 percent in October, making it the ninth straight month when the country's largest carmaker lowered its output.
The company produced a total of 1,19,337 units in October as against 1,50,497 units in the year-ago month, MSI said in a regulatory filing.
In September, the automaker had cut its production by 17.48 percent to 1,32,199 units.
