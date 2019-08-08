Market
Maruti Suzuki cuts production by 25% in July, sixth month in a row
Updated : August 08, 2019 08:48 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India cut its production in July by 25.15 percent, making it the sixth month in a row that the country's largest car maker reduced its output, according to a regulatory filing.
The company produced a total of 1,33,625 units in July, compared with 1,78,533 units in the year-ago month, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a BSE filing.
Passenger vehicles' production last month stood at 1,30,541 units as against 1,75,456 units in July 2018, a decline of 25.6 percent, it added.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more