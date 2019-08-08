Market

Maruti Suzuki cuts production by 25% in July, sixth month in a row

Updated : August 08, 2019 08:48 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India cut its production in July by 25.15 percent, making it the sixth month in a row that the country's largest car maker reduced its output, according to a regulatory filing.

The company produced a total of 1,33,625 units in July, compared with 1,78,533 units in the year-ago month, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a BSE filing.