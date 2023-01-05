English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Coal India and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

market | IST

Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Coal India and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Profile image
By Sangam Singh   Jan 5, 2023 9:20 AM IST (Updated)
Mini

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in green on Thursday.

Recommended Articles

View All
Jobs 2023: Non-tech, 5G-fuelled telecom to dominate hiring

Jobs 2023: Non-tech, 5G-fuelled telecom to dominate hiring

IST7 Min(s) Read

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

IST3 Min(s) Read

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read


CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy NALCO for a target of Rs 85 with a stop loss at Rs 79 and
Buy ICICI Prudential Life for a target of Rs 480-482 with a stop loss at Rs 461
Sell Coal India for a target of Rs 208 with a stop loss at Rs 221.50
Sell Grasim for a target of Rs 1,655 with a stop loss at Rs 1,720
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss at Rs 3,050
Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss at Rs 8,300
Sell Navin Fluorine with a stop loss at Rs 4,050
Buy REC with a stop loss at Rs 119
 
 
 
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X