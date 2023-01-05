Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Coal India and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in green on Thursday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy NALCO for a target of Rs 85 with a stop loss at Rs 79 and

Buy ICICI Prudential Life for a target of Rs 480-482 with a stop loss at Rs 461

Sell Coal India for a target of Rs 208 with a stop loss at Rs 221.50

Sell Grasim for a target of Rs 1,655 with a stop loss at Rs 1,720

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss at Rs 3,050

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss at Rs 8,300

Sell Navin Fluorine with a stop loss at Rs 4,050

Buy REC with a stop loss at Rs 119