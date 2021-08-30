Maruti Suzuki announces rate hike from September; shares jump

Maruti Suzuki India - the country's largest carmaker - on Monday announced a hike across models, sending its shares higher. In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki said it plans to hike its prices across models from September.

The incoming hike becomes the fourth so far in 2021. The automaker has raised its prices in July, April and January.

Over the past year, the cost of Maruti Suzuki vehicles continues to be adversely impacted, the company said, citing an increase in various input costs.

It has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise, Maruti Suzuki added.

Maruti Suzuki shares were up 2.13 percent at Rs 6,746.60 on the BSE, having risen as much as 2.56 percent earlier in the day.

The S&P BSE Sensex index was up 0.98 percent.

Maruti Suzuki shares were among the top gainers in the auto pack in morning deals. The S&P BSE Auto index which tracks shares of 15 major players in the country's automobiles sector traded 1.39 percent higher.

Analysts also awaited the company's monthly sales report due this week.