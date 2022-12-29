Maruti, Apollo Hospitals, Indian Hotels and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on Thursday tracking weak global cues across global markets.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Sell L&T Technology Services for a target of Rs 3,640 with a stop loss at Rs 3,725 and

Sell IDFC First Bank for a target of Rs 53 with a stop loss at Rs 57

Buy Page Industries for a target of Rs 45,000 with a stop loss at Rs 44,400 and

Buy M&M for a target of Rs 1,290 with a stop loss at Rs 1,234

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Apollo Hospitals is a short with stop above Rs 46.80

Crompton Greaves is a short with stop above Rs 346

Indian Hotels is a buy with a stop under Rs 308

Maruti is a buy with a stop under Rs 8,285