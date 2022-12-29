English
Maruti, Apollo Hospitals, Indian Hotels and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh  Dec 29, 2022 9:21:33 AM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on Thursday tracking weak global cues across global markets.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Sell L&T Technology Services for a target of Rs 3,640 with a stop loss at Rs 3,725 and
Sell IDFC First Bank for a target of Rs 53 with a stop loss at Rs 57
Buy Page Industries for a target of Rs 45,000 with a stop loss at Rs 44,400 and
Buy M&M for a target of Rs 1,290 with a stop loss at Rs 1,234
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Apollo Hospitals is a short with stop above Rs 46.80
Crompton Greaves is a short with stop above Rs 346
Indian Hotels is a buy with a stop under Rs 308
Maruti is a buy with a stop under Rs 8,285
