Marksans Pharma receives USFDA approval for acid reflux treatment tablets ANDA

Famotidine Tablets are used as an acid reducer in conditions like acid indigestion, occasional heartburn, or sour stomach from eating or drinking certain foods or beverages.

Marksans Pharma Ltd. on Friday announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Famotidine Tablets.

The pharmaceutical company said that it received final approval for the Famotidine Tablets USP 10 mg and 20 mg from the US drug regulator. The company’s tablets have been approved for over-the-counter or OTC use.

Famotidine Tablets are used as an acid reducer in conditions like acid indigestion, occasional heartburn, or sour stomach from eating or drinking certain foods or beverages as well as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

The Famotidine Tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg is a bioequivalent product of Pepcid AC tablets, a reference listed drug (RLD) of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc, which has sales of more than $200 million in the US market.

The UK health regulator had approved the market authorisation for its wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem Ltd. for Fluoxetine 20 mg/5 ml oral solution.

Marksans Pharma is a global player engaged in the research, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations. The company owns and operates manufacturing facilities in India, the USA, and the UK.

Shares of Marksans Pharma ended 1.63 percent higher at Rs 68.75 on Friday.