Marksans Pharma arm receives UK MHRA approval for mental illness oral solution  

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 23, 2023 6:06:05 PM IST (Published)

Fluoxetine 20 mg/5 ml oral solution is used in the treatment of depression and related mental or mood disorders.

 Marksans Pharma Ltd. on Monday announced it has received approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency in the United Kingdom (UK MHRA) for an oral solution product used in the treatment of depression.

The pharmaceutical company said that the UK MHRA has approved the market authorisation for its wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem Ltd. for Fluoxetine 20 mg/5 ml oral solution.


The oral solution is used in the treatment of depression and related mental or mood disorders.

The fluoxetine 20 mg/5 ml oral solution will be manufactured at Gifford House, Slaidburn Crescent, Southport, a plant of the UK-based pharmaceutical company Bell, Sons and Co. (Druggists) Ltd.

Mumbai-based Marksans Pharma on January 20 announced that it will raise Rs 372.4 crore from promoters and global healthcare investment firm OrbiMed Asia IV Mauritius FVCI Ltd. through the conversion of warrants into equity shares.

The convertible warrants were issued to OrbiMed and the promoter of the company on July 23, 2021, at a price of Rs 74 per warrant. The company received Rs 93.09 crore in July 2021 and the balance amount of Rs 279.29 crore was received in January 2023.

In October last year, Marksans Pharma announced its plans to double its manufacturing footprint for bolstering growth.

In the September quarter, the pharma company reported a 32.33 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 61.25 crore, while the revenue from operations surged 25.3 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 452.57 crore.

Shares of Marksans Pharma closed 3.2 percent lower at Rs 65 apiece on the BSE on Monday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
