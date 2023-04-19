Marksans Pharma doubles India capacity after completing Tevapharm India acquisition

The acquisition of the manufacturing facility from Tevapharm will help Marksans build in the potential for doubling the existing capacity in India from the existing 8 billion units per annum to 26 billion.

Marksans Pharma Ltd. gained over 2 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday after the company announced that it has completed the acquisition of a manufacturing unit from Tevapharm India, thereby expanding its manufacturing capacity in the country.

The pharmaceutical major announced the acquisition of a manufacturing site from Tevapharm India in October last year.

It has now completed the acquisition of the manufacturing unit in Verna, Goa, and will begin operations at the acquired facility. The site is a scalable capacity for the manufacturing of oral solid dosage forms.

The site spread over a vast area of 47,597 square metres has approvals from the European Union, Japanese Health Authority, and Health Canada, for the manufacturing of tablets, soft and hard gel capsules, liquids, ointments, and creams.

According to the terms of the agreement, Marksans Pharma will keep on supplying existing products to the affiliates of Tevapharm until the end of the year 2023 and ensure high-quality standards.

It will continue to extend its uninterrupted supply of necessary medicines to the customers and patients of Tevapharm. Further, the site of Watson Pharma is not a part of the contract manufacturing agreement between Marksans and Teva and shall remain with the latter company.

The acquisition of the manufacturing facility from Teva will help Marksans build in the potential for doubling the existing capacity in India from the existing 8 billion units per annum to 26 billion.

Shares of Marksans Pharma are trading 1.13 percent higher at Rs 77.